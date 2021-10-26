Solskjaer Returns to Training with Man United Stars amid Speculation of sack

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clinging on to his job as Manchester United manager after his disgraceful defeat to Liverpool over the weekend

The Norwegian boss and the players met for the first time after the embarrassing loss and are preparing for their travel to Tottenham

The 48-year-old has come under fire from fans after going without a win in four Premier League matches

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his Man United wards returned to training at Carrington after their humiliating defeat to their rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford, The Sun, Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils are now gearing up for another challenge against Tottenham in north London in the coming weekend.

Solskjaer is hopeful he will not be sacked as Man United manager as they return to training. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP

United's season so far

There are concerns for the team's performance after managing to record one win in their last five Premier League outings.

The likes of Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw, Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard were among the first set of players to arrive training.

United have dropped to seventh on the log, level on points with Everton, Leicester City and Arsenal.

Solskjaer's future at Old Trafford

It is understood that Solskjaer's future has been discussed by the board with the likes of Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane linked with the club.

However, reports claim the Norwegian boss will be given until the outcome of Spurs result at the weekend before any action is taken.

After the weekend's outing at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, the Red Devils will be travelling to Italy for the Champions League return fixture against Atalanta.

Keane's prediction about United star wanting Solskjaer to lose his job

