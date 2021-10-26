Hearts of Oak have been paired against JS Saoura of Algeria in the CAF Confederation Cup

The Phobians will play JS Saoura for a place in the Group stages of the competition

The Ghana Premier League champions dropped from the CAF Champions League

Ghana Premier League champions, Hearts of Oak, have been drawn against Algerian giants Jeunesse Sportive de la Saoura in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The double winners, were booted out of the CAF Champions League and will now have to compete for a place in the group stages of the Confederation Cup.

In a post on Twitter by the club, Hearts confirmed they will be playing the Algerians in November and December.

"We have been drawn against JS Souara of Algeria in the final preliminary round of the CAF Confederations Cup qualifiers. Another chance to make Ghana proud," wrote the club on Twitter.

Hearts of Oak will be hoping to redeem themselves after a shambolic display in the CAF Champions League, where they lost 7-2 to Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco.

Hearts will host JS Saoura in the first leg on November 28, 2021 in Accra before traveling to Algiers for the second leg on December 5, 2021.

The winner of the two legged encounter progresses to the group stages of Africa's second tier competition.

The Phobians are the first club to win the CAF confederation Cup, after beating rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the 2004/05 final on penalties.

Hearts have struggled since to make a mark on the continent.

Meanwhile, the Rainbow club will begin the defence of their Ghana Premier League title this week when they face Legon Cities on Friday in the 2021/22 opener.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian giants, Accra Hearts of Oak, have been booted out of the CAF Champions League after suffering a 6-1 hammering at the hands of Wydad Athletic Club.

The Phobians were battered at the Mohammed V stadium in Casablanca on Sunday, October 24, 2021 and will now drop to the CAF Confederation Cup.

The double winners lost the game 7-2 on aggregate and will now await their next opponent in Africa's second tier competition.

