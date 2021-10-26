Cristiano Ronaldo has come under fire from Man United fans after being accused of making offensive gestures towards Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The 36-year-old was understood to be waving his hands as the Norwegian boss usually does when he is instructing players

The Red Devils who suffered a crushing 5-0 defeat to Liverpool returned to their training base at Carrington

United will travel to north London to play Tottenham in what looks like Solskjaer's last chance in keeping his job

Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused of making offensive gestures at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after he scored the third goal, The Sun, Mirror.

United were 4-0 down at half-time in their blockbuster encounter with the biggest Premier League rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Man United supporters have accused Ronaldo to making disrespectful gestures at Solskjaer during loss to Liverpool. Photo by Mathew Peters

What the conversation is

According to Mirror, Ronaldo was pointing in all directions in an unusual manner and some United faithful believe it was a dig at Solskjaer.

One supporter claimed CR7 was mocking his manager's way of passing instructions to his players when he is in the technical area.

A fan wrote:

"Why is Ronaldo doing that. It looks like he's doing it in a mocking way. It's something Ole always does."

A second commented

"That's so disrespectful, that's the same as when Kepa refused to come off, but no one is gonna say it's unprofessional or have a go at him because it's Ronaldo."

A third added:

"The point is that Ronaldo is doing an Ole impression. It may not be that it happened whilst Ole was doing it. The point is Ronaldo is mimicking Ole and not in a good way."

A fourth explained:

"After the first goal when it was a 3v1 after 5 minutes, probably indicating everyone was all over the place in defence."

Solskjaer and Man United stars return to training after crushing defeat to Liverpool

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his Man United wards returned to training at Carrington after their humiliating defeat to their rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford, The Sun, Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils are now gearing up for another challenge against Tottenham in north London in the coming weekend.

There are concerns for the team's performance after managing to record one win in their last five Premier League outings.

The likes of Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw, Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard were among the first set of players to arrive training.

