Kamaldeen Sulemana has emerged as the second most in-form player in Europe

According to Whoscored.com, the Ghanaian is only behind Liverpool's Mohammed Salah

The football statistic website rated the ten best players in the last six games in Europe

Ghanaian winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana, is the second most in-form player in Europe, according to football statistic website whoscored.com.

The 19-year-old teen sensation has been in scintillating form for Stade Rennais in the French Ligue 1, outclassing players like Lionel Messi and Neymar.

In a list released by Whoscored.com on Twitter, Sulemana is the newest player in the top ten performers in Europe and just behind the red-hot Mohammed Salah.

Sulemana had a rating of 8.14 in the last six games in France with Mohammed Salah rated 8.88.

"One of the breakout stars in the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season, Kamaldeen Sulemana has taken to the rigours of French football with ease. The teenage winger has been exceptional for Rennes this campaign and his superb form of late has yielded a fine rating of 8.14," wrote whoscored.

"Sulemana was unable to add to his goal or assist return against Strasbourg over the weekend, yet it wasn't for want of trying as the Ghanaian made three key passes and managed one shot, all the while completing five dribbles, to rise to second as a new entry," the website added abouth the Ghanaian.

The former FC Nordsjaelland player is however ahead of big names such as Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski and Mateo Kovacic of Chelsea.

Meanwhile, other players on the list are Dinos Movrapanos of Stuttgart, Liverpool's Alexander Trent-Arnold, Christopher Nkunku of Liepzig, Rau de Tomas of Club Brugge and Manchester City's Bernardo Silva.

Since moving to France, Sulemana has scored five goals in all competitions, with four of them in the French Ligue 1. He also has an assist in the French, coming in the game against Paris Saint Germain.

