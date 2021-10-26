Conor McGregor believes Ole Gunnar Solskjear does not command enough respect from Man United players

The Norwegian is on the verge of losing his job following his side's 5-0 humiliation in the hands of Liverpool over the weekend

United have lost five of their nine Premier League games so far this campaign while they sit seventh on the table

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has suggested that Manchester United should re-arrange Ole Gunnar Solskjear's role after humiliating defeat to Liverpool over the weekend.

The 33-year-old mixed martial artist warned that the Red Devils stars see the Norwegian-born tactician as their peer, hence, the lack of respect for him.

Jurgen Klopp's men ran riot over their bitter rival after finding the back of the net five times at Old Trafford on October 24 and putting their title contention in jeopardy.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Leicester defeated Man United 4-2 at King Power Stadium. Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United

Source: Getty Images

Three goals from Mohamed Salah and one each from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota sealed the win for the visitors and the result has made so many people demand for Solskjaer's sack but only time will tell if United will answer the call.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

What Conor McGregor said about Solskjaer

Meanwhile, Daily Mail quoting the former UFC featherweight and lightweight double-champion reports that:

"The issue at United is it’s just bunch of young fellas talking to each other. Peers. You need some one above the group chat to take the helm.

"Ole was on the bench when [Cristiano] Ronaldo played. A peer. Not enough. Love and respect Ole to the max but his role needs rearranged . My opinion."

Man United's next game will be against Tottenham Hotspur and it is left to be seen if Solskjaer will be the one to lead the team or the club has another plan for the encounter.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo accused of?

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused of making offensive gestures at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after he scored the third goal, The Sun, Mirror.

The Red Devils were 4-0 down at half-time in their blockbuster encounter with the biggest Premier League rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.

According to Mirror, Ronaldo was pointing in all directions in an unusual manner and some United faithful believe it was a dig at Solskjaer.

Source: Yen.com.gh