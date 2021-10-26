Rafael Nadal wants Frenchman Karim Benzema to win this year's Ballon d'Ow award for his display all year long

The 20-time Grand Slam winner believes the striker deserved to win the prize as a reward for his commitment to the game

Benzema will contend with the likes of Ronaldo, Messi and a few others for the award in France next month

World number five Rafael Nadal has thrown his weight behind Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema to win this year's Ballon d'Or award.

The Spanish professional tennis player overlooked the duo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo who are also favourites to win the award before settling the Frenchman.

Both Ronaldo have won the prestigious award 11 times - with Argentine winning one more than his arch rival.

Karim Benzema warming up for El Clasico clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates

Source: UGC

The award which was skipped last year because of COVID-19 will be staged in Paris on November 29, 2021 and the 35-year-old wants Benzema to be rewarded for his outstanding year.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Rafael Nadal backs Benzema for Ballon d'Or award

Nadal was quoted by Express UK saying:

“My admiration as a player, the commitment to sports and professionalism at his age. Good luck and my support for the 2021 Ballon d’Or goes to Benzema.”

The France international is topping the Spanish League goal scorer's chart with nine goals and seven assists after just nine fixtures so far this campaign.

He was also instrumental to Los Blancos' 2-1 triumph over Barcelona in last weekend's El Clasico first leg at Camp Nou with David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez both finding the back of the net.

Benzema played a key role in his national team winning their first UEFA Nations League title after beating Spain 2-1 in the final of the competition in Italy.

What Mauricio Pochettino said about Ballon d'Or

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Mauricio Pochettino may have caused division in the Paris Saint Germain dressing room after backing Lionel Messi to win this year's Ballon d'Or award.

The 34-year-old who joined the Parisians on a two-year deal during the summer window was nominated alongside three three of his teammates.

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma are among the 30 players shortlisted to contend for the prestigious prize.

Source: Yen Ghana