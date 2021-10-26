Arsenal are through to the next round of this season's EFL Cup competition after beating Leeds United 2-0 at Emirates Stadium

A goal each from Calum Chambers and Edward Nketiah sealed the round of 16 victory for the Gunners

Mikel Arteta and his men will now focus their attention on their Premier League game against Leicester City this weekend

Two second half goals from Calum Chambers and Edward Nketiah were all Arsenal needed to beat Leeds United and progress to the quarterfinals of this year's EFL Cup competition.

Chambers grabbed the opener for the North Londoners less than 30 seconds after replacing Ben White in the 55th minute.

The 26-year-old headed Nicolas Pepe's corner home from close range but the referee needed the goal-line technology to confirm the crossed the line.

Leeds keeper Illan Meslier made attempts to deny the Gunners their first goal of the game but his efforts weren't good enough as the referee awarded the goal to the host.

Nketiah doubled his side's tally in the 69th minute after benefiting from poor communication between the visitors' defenders.

They were trying to pass the ball to the keeper with a header but the Arsenal star intercepted the ball on its way, heightened Meslier and then tapped the ball into the back of the net.

The victory however propels Mikel Arteta's men to the next round of the cup competition despite struggling in the Premier League at the moment.

Arsenal are 10th on the table at the moment and their next game is against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Arsenal might make a move for Onuachu in January

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Premier League outfit Arsenal are making enquiries about Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo via Voetbalnieuws are reporting that the Gunners have made contact with the KRC Genk forward for a possible move when the January transfer window opens.

The Gunners are on the verge of losing Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah next summer, so they desperately in need of another front man.

