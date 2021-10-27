Man United Legend Says Chelsea Won't Win Premier League Title This Season

Paul Scholes noted the Premier League title race is between Liverpool and Man City

Chelsea currently top the standings with 22 points after nine rounds of matches

The Reds remain the only unbeaten side thus far but sit second on the log

Man United hero Paul Scholes has written off Chelsea from the Premier League title race this season.

Thomas Tuchel is hoping to lead Chelsea to Premier League glory this season. Photo: Getty Images.

This is despite the Blues enjoying an impressive run of results that has seen them suffer only one defeat after nine rounds of matches.

The west Londoners have consequently picked 22 points, a haul that has them topping the standings ahead of rivals Liverpool and Man City.

Thomas Tuchel's men hammered struggling Norwich City 7-0 in their last EPL outing at the weekend to cement their lead at the top of the standings.

However, Liverpool, who are unbeaten in the league this term are hot on their heels as they trail Chelsea by a single point, while Man City are two points behind the London side in third.

The Reds fired a title warning to their rivals after thrashing Man United 5-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday, October 24, as Jurgen Klopp pushes to lead his side back to glory this season.

And despite Chelsea setting an early pace on the summit of the log, Scholes says he still has doubt if Tuchel's side can mount a serious challenge for the title.

According to the legendary midfielder, this season's Premier League title race is between Liverpool and City and he does not see Chelsea in the mix.

"Chelsea… I’m not sure, they have been great and I think they are better than I actually give them credit for but I think it’s between Liverpool and Manchester City," Metro UK quoted Scholes saying.

"I think City watching that today, in the Champions League or the Premier League, that will frighten them," he added.

Speaking on United's comprehensive defeat to Liverpool, Scholes described the loss as "devastating" adding the result will leave City worried.

Chelsea reach EFL Cup quarters

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Chelsea are through to this season's after seeing off Southampton in a spirited round of 16 clash staged at Stamford Bridge.

The tie had to be decided via post-match penalties after both teams settled for a 1-1 draw after regulation time.

Reece James scored Chelsea's decisive spot-kick, with Mason Mount the only Blues player to miss his.

