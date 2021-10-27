Pundit Predicts Position Man United Will Finish if Solskjaer Stays as Manager

Darren Bent has warned Man United could miss out on a Champions League spot with Ole in charge

The former Premier League striker claimed the best United can manage is a seventh-place finish under the Norwegian

The Red Devils are currently placed seventh on the log with just 14 points from nine matches

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Former Premier League star Darren Bent has predicted Man United will miss out on a top-four finish if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains manager until the end of the season.

Solskjaer is under pressure to quit following Man United's series of poor results. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Bent's prediction came in the wake of United's 5-0 humbling in the hands of rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The defeat plunged Solskjaer's future at United into uncertainty, with pressure mounting on him to quit.

According to Metro UK, while the Norwegian still has the backing of the board, a number of names have already been floated to succeed him.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is believed to be the leading candidate for the Old Trafford hot seat, with the Italian in the frame to take over from Ole if he fails to steady the ship.

However, Bent has sent United a fiery warning should they stick with Solskjaer, cautioning them they risk finishing seventh at the end of the campaign.

"Seventh. If they keep Solskjaer the whole season, honestly, seventh," Bent told talkSPORT when asked where United could finish this season if they stick with Ole.

"If they’re going to play the way they did against Liverpool and Atalanta, any of the top eight teams could beat them on any given day," he added.

Scholes says Chelsea won't win EPL

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Paul Scholes has predicted the Premier League title

The Man United icon claimed Chelsea stand no chance of carting home the domestic title as they cannot match the two heavyweights.

"Chelsea… I’m not sure, they have been great and I think they are better than I actually give them credit for but I think it’s between Liverpool and Manchester City," Scholes noted.

Source: Yen Newspaper