Chelsea offered chance to sign Juventus star wanted by Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.

The Blues were desperate to reinforce their defensive options in the summer and had set their sights on landing Sevilla's Jules Kounde.

However, despite coming close to signing the promising defender, the west Londoners missed out on him after Sevilla raised their asking price.

While Chelsea are still believed to be interested in Kounde, Metro UK reports his valuation of £68 million could be a put-off.

It is for this reason the European champions are now exploring alternatives and could now make a move for De Ligt.

According to Goal, Juventus will not stand in the way for the Dutchman as they are keen on a deal as they want his huge £280,000-a-week salary off their wage bill.

The development comes only weeks after De Ligt’s agent, Mino Raiola, admitted the Dutch star could leave Juve next summer.

"De Ligt could also leave Juventus at the end of the season," said Raiola.

"This is how the market works, there are many clubs who are interested in his services," he added.

De Ligt joined Juventus from Ajax in a £67.5m deal back in 2019 and has been swapping places with the experienced Giorgio Chiellini this season.

It is understood he has a £126m release clause in his contract with Juventus which will be active next summer.

Scholes says Chelsea won't win EPL

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Paul Scholes has predicted the Premier League title race is between Liverpool and Man City.

The Man United icon claimed Chelsea stand no chance of carting home the domestic title as they cannot match the two heavyweights.

"Chelsea… I’m not sure, they have been great and I think they are better than I actually give them credit for but I think it’s between Liverpool and Manchester City," Scholes noted.

