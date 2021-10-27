Former Chelsea boss makes decision over replacing Solskjaer at Man United

Antonio Conte is among a host of experienced managers who have been touted as potential candidates for the Man United job

The Italian, who helped Inter Milan win the Serie A title last season is currently out of job after quitting the club in the summer

Zinedine Zidane and Leicester's Brendan Rodgers are the other managers believed to be in the frame to replace Solskjaer

Antonio Conte has reportedly expressed a desire to take over as Man United manager.

Conte is believed to be a strong frontrunner for the United job even as pressure mounts on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to quit.

Solskjaer found himself on the wrong side with fans after he led the Red Devils to a frustrating 5-0 defeat against Liverpool on Sunday, October 24.

The result saw pressure ramp up on the Norwegian who is now facing an uncertain future at the Theatre of Dreams.

However, Ole is still set to be in charge for the next three matches against Tottenham Hotspur, Atalanta and rivals Man City.

The three tough matches come at a time United chiefs are believed to have drawn up a shortlist of four names they could consider to succeed the legendary forward.

But Metro UK reports it is Conte who is the Manchester club's number one target to take charge should Solskjaer get the sack.

According to Sky Sport Italia's Di Marzio, intermediaries from Old Trafford gave already reached out to the former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss over the role.

Di Marzio claims the Italian manager is open to taking over at the Theatre of Dreams and has already made it clear to United he wants the job.

Zidane snubs United

The development comes only hours after it emerged Zinedine Zidane had made it known he is not keen on the United job.

YEN.com.gh reported Zidane, who is currently unattached is believed to have been touted among the candidates who could potentially replace Solskjaer.

However, reports suggest the Frenchman has no intention of returning to the dugout any time soon in a blow to United.

It is believed the former midfielder and World Cup winner is keen to recharge his batteries before taking any job.

