Ghana captain Andre Ayew has netted his sixth goal of the season for Al Sadd

The 31-year-old scored as Al Sadd defeated Umm Salal 3-1 in the Qatari Stars League

Al Sadd maintain their 100 percent record start to the season

Black Stars skipper, Andre Ayew, has scored his sixth goal of the Qatari Stars League after netting in Al Sadd's victory over Umm Salal on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

The 31-year-old sealed victory for the Wolves with an outstanding strike to earn his side a 3-1 victory at the Saoud Bin Abdulrahman stadium.

In photos posted on Twitter by the club, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the in-form forward is seen celebrating his latest goal with his teammates.

Red-hot Andre Ayew scores sixth goal of the season as Al Sadd beat Umm Salal in Qatar. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AlsaddSC

Source: Twitter

The goal against Umm Salal increases his tally for the season to six in seven league matches.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Umm Salal began the game brightly and took the lead after just six minutes through striker Yaseen Al Bakhit.

But Al Sadd leveled seven minutes later through Akram Alif before Spanish midfielder Santi Carzola gave them the lead at the half hour mark.

Andre Ayew sealed victory four minutes after the break following a brilliant team display by the league leaders.

The Ghana international reacted after the game on Twitter, and hopes the team continue their current run of form.

"Alhamdulilah. Three Points, we continue," he wrote.

Al Sadd remain unbeaten this season, and have a 100 percent record in the league, having won all seven matches.

Meanwhile, manager Xavi Hernandez expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Ghanaian and his teammates after the game.

“I am happy with the victory and the performance of all the players. We have reached 21 points from 7 victories. We have achieved the perfect mark and we will look to keep working, to get more wins," he told the club's website.

Andre Ayew has won the Emir Cup with Al Sadd, his first of the season.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, says he wants to win more trophies at Al Sadd after helping his club to the Emir Cup success with a victory over Al Rayyan.

The Wolves defeated their rivals 5-4 on penalties to win the first title of the season on Friday, October 22, 2021.

In an interview with Bein Sports after the game, the former Marseille player who is delighted to win his maiden trophy expressed his desire to win more. Read more:

Source: Yen.com.gh