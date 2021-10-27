Jurgen Klopp wants Mo Salah to join Barcelona instead of Real Madrid due to glaring reasons surrounding both clubs

The German-born manager while explaining his reasons told the forward that in Madrid, he will compete with others

But Camp Nou will give him the opportunity to be their main man since the exit of Lionel Messi during summer transfer window

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly urged his star man Mohamed Salah to consider joining Barcelona ahead of Real Madrid.

The Egyptian has been linked with a move away from Anfield, especially with his contract renewal stalling over lack of agreement on new wage demands.

Salah was said to have informed the Reds board that he will only continue at the club if they increase his weekly earnings to the tune of £500,000 according to sources close to the forward.

Jurgen Klopp speaking with Mo Salah after Liverpool's Premier League meeting with Man United on January 19. Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA

Though, his current deal will not expire until the summer of 2023, the Merseyside outfit is however hoping to seal the deal and close the chapter early enough.

Sport Bible however reports that the German born tactician told Salah to join Barca as he would become the focal point at Camp Nou, unlike Real Madrid where he will have to compete with Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe if he eventually joins Los Blancos.

The publication quoting El Nacional reveal that Klopp might have already started planning for life after the 29-year-old as he is looking to develop a youngster who might step into the Egyptian's shoes.

And the players of interest are thought to be Ajax winger Antony, and RB Salzburg prodigy Karim Adeyemi aged 21 and 19 respectively.

They both have shown great prospects, although they each have a very long way to go before reaching Salah's level.

The former Chelsea and Roma man has scored 15 goals and five in 12 appearances across competitions assists so far this campaign - including his historic hat-trick against Man United last weekend.

