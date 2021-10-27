Indian Super League celebrates Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan

The Indian Super League has celebrated Asamoah Gyan on the occasion of his first goal in the country

The legendary Ghana striker netted his first goal in the ISL exactly two years ago

Asamoah Gyan spent a season in India with NorthEast United FC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Indian Super League has taken to social media to celebrate legendary Ghanaian forward, Asamoah Gyan, exactly two years after netting his first goal in the country.

Gyan, who played for NorthEast United FC in the Super League, netted his maiden goal for the club against Odisha on October 26, 2019.

In a post on Twitter by the ISL, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Indian league reminded the striker of his winner against Odisha two years ago.

Indian Super League celebrate Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan. SOURCE: Twitter/ @IndSuperLeague

Source: Twitter

"On this day in 2019. Asamoah Gyan netted the winner, scoring his first goal in the Indian Super League as NorthEast United saw off Odisha FC," wrote ISL on Twitter.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Gyan had a very short spell in the Asian country due to injuries but was prolific as ever, scoring a goal in two games. He netted four times in eight matches before niggling injuries held him back.

The former Black Stars captain shocked many when it was announced he was joining the Indian club in 2019.

However, the then 33-year-old Gyan wanted a different adventure after spells in Europe and some parts of Asia.

After leaving India, the experienced forward moved to Turkey, where he joined Kayserispor on a two year deal.

These days the 35-year-old spends most of his time doing business and charity works across the country after a season with Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League.

Gyan is revered in Ghana and remains the West African country's all time leading scorer with 51 goals in 109 caps.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, footballers usually make monies many will just dream of during their playing career, but there has also been stories of how some end up broke after their active years.

Legendary Ghana forward Asamoah Gyan seems to have taken a cue from such heart breaking stories as his business empire continues to flourish.

Asamoah Gyan's football career has seen him travel all over the world, from Africa, Europe to Asia to play for several clubs. :

Source: Yen Newspaper