Asamoah Gyan and Samuel Takyi among bearers of Queen's Baton in Ghana

Ghana's sporting heroes Asamoah Gyan and Samuel Takyi were part of the bearers of the Queen's Baton

The Baton arrived in Ghana on a three day tour

The Baton signifies Ghana's participation of the commonwealth games in Birmingham 2022

Ghana's sporting stars, Asamoah Gyan and Samuel Takyi, were part of the celebrities used as bearers of the Queens Baton Relay.

Gyan and Takyi, have both served the country in different sports and are seen as icons in the West African nation.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the footballer and the boxer were joined by other celebrities from the movie and music industry to bear the baton.

The Queen's Baton is expected to travel across 72 countries under the commonwealth to signify Birmingham's readiness to host the multi-sports competition next year.

"Birmingham 2022 will stage the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay – an epic journey across the Commonwealth, with The Queen’s Baton visiting all 72 nations and territories, reaching Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, the Caribbean and the Americas," wrote the official website of Birmingham 2022.

"The Relay will begin in October 2021, once Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has placed her message to the Commonwealth into the Baton.

"The Baton will then travel for 294 days, connecting communities in every corner of the Commonwealth, embracing unique cultures and sharing stories."

Asamoah Gyan remains Ghana's all time leading scorer in international football, after scoring 51 goals in 109 appearances.

Samuel Takyi broke Ghana's 30 year wait for an Olympic medal after winning bronze in Tokyo 2020, and he is expected to participate in the commonwealth games next year.

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo and other dignitaries will all bear the commonwealth torch before it leaves the country.

