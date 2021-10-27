Ole Solskjaer is currently under serious pressure at Premier League side Manchester United after defeat to Liverpool

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has urged the Norwegian to drop Ronaldo up front and start using Cavani

The former Aston Villa star is of the view that Edinson Cavani will be of great help to Manchester United attacking line

Ole Solskjaer has been urged by former Premier League star Darren Bent for him to start using Edinson Cavani up front at Manchester United rather than Cristiano Ronaldo who he has been using.

Things have been bad recently for the Norwegian manager at Manchester United with the recent defeat against Liverpool making fans to express their annoyance.

In fact, many Manchester United fans are of the views that Manchester United chiefs should allow Ole Solskjaer to leave and hire more experienced gaffer this term.

Edinson Cavani in action for Premier League side Man United. Photo by Visionhaus

According to the report on Sportkeeda and talkSPORT, Darren Bent has offered solution to Ole Solskjaer and wants him to start Edinson Cavani from next game.

Darren Bent's reaction on Man United

"I think for Ole, he’s got some big decisions to make. If he wants to play this whole pressing game then he might have to bite it a little bit.

''Ronaldo has been good but Edinson Cavani in terms of energy, pressing, working hard from the front, is a far better option than Ronaldo,' because whenever Cavani comes on, he runs around, he works.

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, if he wants to survive much longer in this role he’ll have to start making some big decisions and that includes leaving big players out.''

Solskjaer in Trouble as Man Utd Contact Former Chelsea EPL Title Winning Coach As His Replacement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported how Antonio Conte who won the Premier League title with Chelsea years back at Chelsea has been linked with a move to Manchester United as replacement for embattled Solskjaer.

Pressure continue to mount on Ole Solskjaer following Manchester United's 5-0 embarrassing defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League over the weekend at Old Trafford.

Many Manchester United fans have been calling the club's chiefs to sack Ole Solskjaer as they see him as not the manager to help the Old Trafford landlords win any title this term.

Following the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, the Red Devils were tipped by their fans to go for the Premier League title, but things have not been rosy for them so far.

