Pogba has come out to strongly deny a report that he snubbed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

On Tuesday, reports were rife that the French superstar would only sign a new deal if Solskjaer was sacked

But Pogba, in a scathing statement on social media, termed the reports as fake news, with his agent Mino Raiola saying there was no update on his future

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has come out to deny reports claiming he snubbed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the wake of a crushing 5-0 defeat by Liverpool in the Premier League.

Paul Pogba has denied claims of a rift between him and Solskjaer. Photo by Simon Stacpoole.

The 28-year old was sent off for a rash challenge on Naby Keita during the defeat in a game where he only came in as a substitute at half time.

British news outlet The Sun has since reported that Pogba apologized to teammates, but completely ignore Solskjaer and had put talks of a new contract on hold.

Barely 24 hours after the explosive report and Pogba has taken to set the record straight, labelling the report as “fake news” and “a big lie to make headlines”.

The Frenchman, who started the new league campaign in impressive form, has lost his way in recent weeks as his Manchester United side also continues to struggle for wins in the league.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola also spoke to The Times where he shed more light on his client’s contract situation.

"You would have to ask Manchester United about it. At this moment everything is calm. There is no update,” he said.

Pogba’s current deal runs out in the summer and if he does not renew his contract, he will be able to walk away from the club for free.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer is expected to remain the manager of Manchester United despite the humiliation at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Majority of the players like Solskjaer as a man and believe he has done great things for the club, despite not winning any silverware in three years since taking charge of the club in 2018.

Solskjaer oversaw the team’s latest training session on Tuesday, October 26, although United are not in action until Saturday when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in another tough outing for the Red Devils.

