Australian footballer Josh Cavallo has come out to disclose that he is a gay claiming that he is happy to reveal his identity

The 21-year-old left back added that he has been keeping his status for the past six years before his latest decision

Josh Cavallo is now the only known current top-flight professional footballer to announce to the world that he is a gay

Josh Cavallo who is an Australian player currently playing as central midfielder for Adelaide United has come out to announce to the world that he is a gay thereby becoming the first active footballer in the world to do so.

Being gay as a footballer is not what a professional player should be proud of considering the lashes that will follow on social media, but Josh Cavallo stated clearly that he is tired of hiding his identity.

According to the report on Sportbible and Sky Sports, Josh Cavallo explained that he has been keeping his status away from people for the past six years.

Josh Cavallo's comment

"Today, I'm ready to speak about something personal that I'm finally comfortable to talk about in my life.

"I am proud to publicly announce to I am gay

"It's been a journey to get to this point in my life, but I couldn't be happier with my decision to come out. I have been fighting my sexuality for over six years now, and I'm glad I can put that to rest.

"For the people that know me personally, you'll know I'm a private person. Growing up, I always felt the need to hide myself because I was ashamed. Ashamed I would never be able to do what I loved and be gay. Hiding who I truly am, to pursue a dream I always wished for as a kid, to play football and be treated equally never felt like a reality.

"Being a gay closeted footballer, I've had to learn to mask my feelings in order to fit the mould of a professional footballer. Growing up being gay and playing football were just two worlds that hadn't crossed paths before. I've lived my life assuming that this was a topic never to be spoken about.''

