Jurgen Klopp has shown sympathy towards Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who is under heavy criticism

The Liverpool boss has disclosed that the last thing he wants right now is to be in the shoes of his counterpart at the Old Trafford

Klopp reportedly informed his side to take it easy on their opponents when Paul Pogba was sent off shortly after the fifth goal

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stated that the last thing he wants right now is to be in the shoes of Manchester United manage Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, 90min reports.

Klopp masterminded United’s humiliation right at the Old Trafford, but the tactician has disclosed that he has sympathy for his counterpart Solskjaer.

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick in the encounter complementing Diogo Jota and Naby Keita’s earlier strikes as the Reds were ruthless against the Red Devils.

Jurgen Klopp says he has sympathy for Solskjaer. Photo: Paul Ellis

Source: UGC

After the fifth goal, and as soon as Paul Pogba was sent off, Liverpool soft pedaled against their opponents as Klopp insisted he and his players have respect for their rivals.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Klopp said via Football.co.uk:

"An insane result. It is special but we don't celebrate like crazy, we have respect for the opponents.

"This group always wanted to write their own chapters in the history book of this club and today that's a chapter."

When Klopp was asked whether he had sympathy for Solskjaer after such an embarrassing defeat, he replied:

"Of course. The last thing I'd want to be is in his shoes in this moment."

Conor McGregor sends message to Man Utd

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has suggested that Manchester United should re-arrange Ole Gunnar Solskjear's role after humiliating defeat to Liverpool over the weekend.

The 33-year-old mixed martial artist warned that the Red Devils stars see the Norwegian-born tactician as their peer, hence, the lack of respect for him.

Jurgen Klopp's men ran riot over their bitter rival after finding the back of the net five times at Old Trafford on October 24 and putting their title contention in jeopardy.

Man United's next game will be against Tottenham Hotspur and it is left to be seen if Solskjaer will be the one to lead the team or the club has another plan for the encounter.

Klopp urges Salah to consider Barcelona

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly urged his star man, Mohamed Salah, to consider joining Barcelona ahead of Real Madrid.

The Egyptian has been linked with a move away from Anfield, especially with his contract renewal stalling over lack of agreement on new wage demands.

Salah was said to have informed the Reds board that he will only continue at the club if they increase his weekly earnings to the tune of £500,000 according to sources close to the forward.

Source: Yen.com.gh