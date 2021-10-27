Ghana Premier League champions to pocket GHC 250,000 next season

The GFA has announced the prize money for next season's Ghana Premier League champions

The Ghana Football Association has announced the prize money for the upcoming Premier League season, with the winner expected to walk home with GHC 250,000.

The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League begins on Friday, October 29, 2021 with Hearts of Oak starting the defence of their title in a game against Legon Cities.

At the launch of the new season at the GFA secretariat on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, the FA President, Kurt Okraku, announced the mouthwatering prize.

"The League winner will take home a trophy and cash prize of GHC 250,000 and 40 gold medals whiles the 1st and 2nd Runner up receive GHC 150,000, 40 silver medals and GHC 80,000, 40 Bronze medals respectively," it was stated on the FA's website.

The new season begins on Friday with the first match of the season between Accra Lions and Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports stadium.

Hearts of Oak are the current champions of the league, and will start their campaign against regional rivals Legon Cities.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will engage Dreams FC in Accra on Saturday.

The prize money for the Division One was also announced on Tuesday, with the winner of each zone expected to pocket GHC 30,000.

"In Division One, Winners of the various Zones (One, Two and Three) will also receive a brand new car and 40 medals as reward packages in the second tier competition while the second placed teams take home GHC 30,000 and 30 silver medals each," wrote the FA.

