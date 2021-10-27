Ole Solskjaer is now on the verge of being sacked as Manchester United coach and the club will have to pay him big

Recent results Manchester United have gotten in the Premier League is more reason the club's chiefs want to hire another manager

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte who won the League title with the Blues has been linked with a move to Old Trafford

Manchester United will reportedly have to pay embattled manager Ole Solskjaer £7.5m which is around GHc63 million for them to sack the Norwegian gaffer this term at Old Trafford.

Ole Solskjaer has been under serious pressure at Manchester United since his side's embarrassing 5-0 defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League where Mohamed Salah netted three goals.

And since that defeat at Old Trafford, fans of Manchester United have been in sad mood as many of them are still struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Manchester United boss Ole Solskjaer is unhappy mood. Photo by Oli Scarff

Solskjaer's issue at Manchester United is said to have caused split among the club's chiefs as some are against him while others want him to stay.

And according to the latest report on UK Sun, Manchester United chiefs will have to pay Ole Solskjaer full year salary for them to sack him.

Solskjaer and his wards are currently trying to put their defeat against Liverpool behind them as they want to seek redemption in next game against Tottenham.

What is Man United's position on the table?

Manchester United are currently occupying seventh position on the Premier League table with 14 points after nine games played.

Chelsea are still topping the table, while unbeaten Liverpool occupy second position on the standings

