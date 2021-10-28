AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has given Ghanaian forward Felix Gyan his serie A debut

The 18-year-old came on as a second half substitute as Roma beat Cagliari on Tuesday night

Felix Afena Gyan impressed Mourinho while playing for the youth team of the Italian giants

Ghanaian teen sensation, Felix Afena Gyan, has made his long awaited serie A debut after AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho played him in the serie A game against Cagliari.

The 18-year-old, who was named on the bench in the games against Juventus and Napoli, was given his chance in the match against Cagliari, when he came off to help Roma to victory.

AS Roma congratulated the teenager for making his debut on their official website, posting some photos of his first match in the topflight.

The youngster's arrival sparked some energy into the Roma team, who were down by a goal after 52 minutes. Cagliari had taken the lead through Leonardo Pavoletti.

Gyan replaced Matias Vina in the 57th minute and just after the 70th minutes, the Romans leveled through defender Ibanez.

With 12 minutes left on the club, Lorenzo Pelligrini smashed the winner for AS Roma, who return to winning ways after a defeat to Juventus and a draw at home to Napoli.

This was Afena-Gyan's first ever game in the Italian topflight league, and made a huge impact that could keep him in the first team.

The youngster from the Bono Region of Ghana, showed promise since stepping foot in Italy, scoring goals with the U-18 of AS Roma.

His devastating form earning promotion to the U-19 team, and within a year, he has risen to the first team of AS Roma.

