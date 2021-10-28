Ghanaian forward Felix Afena Gyan has made his serie A debut

The 18-year-old came on as a second half substitute as AS Roma defeated Cagliari

After the game, the youngster dedicated the game to his mother in Ghana

Ghanaian youngster, Felix Afena Gyan, has expressed delight in making his senior debut for AS Roma in the serie A against Cagliari on Wednesday night.

The 18-year-old came off the bench to help Roma to a comeback win at the Sardegna Arena.

In his post match interview, posted on Twitter sighted by YEN.com.gh, the teen sensation expressed gratitude to everyone that has helped him through his young career and dedicated the win to his mum.

'My mum in Ghana, I love you' - AS Roma's new kid Felix Gyan dedicates serie A debut to mother. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ASRomaEN

Source: Twitter

"I thank everyone, I dedicate my debut to everyone who supported me and is still supporting me. I than the club and everyone in Rome. My mum who is in Ghana, mum I love you," said the striker.

"I love my agent, my club and my teammates and I thank everyone," added the youngster.

Felix Afena Gyan was introduced into the match after 57 minutes, with the Italian giants down by a goal. Cagliari too the lead through Leonardo Pavoletti in the 52 nd minute.

The teen sensation brought the energy that was lacking in the Roma team, and after 71 minutes Ibanez leveled for the Giallorossi.

Lorenzo Pelligrini then netted the winner with 12 minutes left on the clock, as Roma return to winning ways after a difficult two weeks. They had lost to Juventus and drawn against Napoli before as disastrous6-1 defeat in Europe against Bodo Glimt.

Gyan will be hoping to make more appearances in the top flight as he chases his maiden senior goal in Italy.

