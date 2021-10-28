Bayern Munich were thrashed out of the DFB-Pokal following a shocking 5-0 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach

It was their heaviest loss under German manager Julian Nagelsmann as they miss a chance of winning the title for a third time in four years

Bayern started with their best legs as Robert Lewandowski led the line, with Serge Gnabry part of the supporting cast

Bayern Munich were handed a 5-0 thrashing in a DFB-Pokal clash by impressive Borussia Monchengladbach who were ruthless against the Bavarians, Mirror reports.

It was their heaviest loss since 2019 when they were heavily beaten by Eintracht Frankfurt that saw the sacking of manager Niko Kovac.

Remarkably, the manager of the opposition team Adi Hutter, was the mastermind behind Gladbach's victory on Wednesday night.

Bayern Munich crash out of DFB-Pokal. Photo: Marius Becker

Source: Getty Images

The Bundesliga raining team named several of their top players for the clash, but they still lost the encounter.

Nagelsmann's side eased through to this stage with a 12-0 win over lower-league side Bremer, but this ends their chances of winning the cup for the third time in four years.

It was gathered that the club manager who tested positive for Covid-19 was not on the bench, but named a very strong side in his starting lineup.

Robert Lewandowski led the line, with Serge Gnabry part of the supporting cast, while German internationals Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka started in midfield but they performed poorly on the night.

