Ghanaian forward Raphael Dwamena collapsed during an Austria Cup match

The former Black Stars player was in action for BW Linz against Hartberg in the OFB Cup

The game had to be suspended following the playing collapse

Former Black Stars forward, Raphael Dwamena, collapsed while playing for BW Linz against Hartberg in the Austrian Cup on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

The 26-year-old fell down and looked unconscious during the early stages of the game, forcing referee, Andreas Heiss, to stop the match.

According to Skysports Austria, the Ghanaian forward is currently stable but has been hospitalized following the unfortunate incident.

Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena collapses during Austria Cup match with BW Linz.

Source: Twitter

BW Linz manager, Stefan Reiter confirmed, the player who has been playing with an implanted defibrillator, is responding to treatment positively.

"His defibrillator hit and the doctors were able to stabilize him quickly," Stefan Reiter told APA.

"Dwamena was conscious when he was transported to the hospital, and further tests are currently being carried out. Raphael's condition is stable," he added.

The ex-Levante forward returned to action less than a month ago after defying all odds to play again despite medical experts warning him to quit.

Dwamena was thrice detected with a heart condition that stalled his blossoming career in the past, leaving him to move around Europe to continue his career.

The first problem was detected when he had a deal to move to English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

The move fell through because of the condition but it did not stop him from making a big money move to Levante in Spain, but after a tough start he was loaned to Real Zaragoza, where a similar incident happened.

He moved to Denmark to play for Vejle Boldklub and after few games, he had to make a move due to a similar heart issue. He then had an implanted defibrillator inserted in him.

