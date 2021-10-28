Egypt government has included Mo Salah's life into the country's national curriculum to be taught in schools

The forward has been phenomenon for his Premier League outfit since he joined them a few years ago

Salah was part of the team that helped Liverpool win their first English topflight silverware in over 30 years

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is arguably one of the best Egyptian footballers in the world, if not the best with his impressive performances in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old recently became the African player with the most goal in the EPL after overtaking legendary Didier Drogba who held the record for a long time.

He was also instrumental to the Reds winning their first English topflight title after about three decades in the 2019-20 season. This was one year after they lifted the Champions League title.

Mohamed Salah celebrating one of his goals for Liverpool against Man United last weekend. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

The Egyptian government isn't only proud of the star player, they have now added the footballer to the national curriculum in his home country, in the hope that it will spur on students to greater things.

According to The Times, Salah’s career and his philanthropy have been made a topic in English-language textbooks for primary and secondary schools throughout Egypt.

The former Chelsea and Roma star has won the golden boot twice since his move to Anfield despite the stern competition in the league and this has brought a sense of welcome cheer to Egypt after a tough decade.

Through a revolution, a coup, mass shootings and an economic collapse, in Salah, 29, the country has a national totem that has brought it kudos around the world. Salah has equally poured money into good works.

