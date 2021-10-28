Angel Di Maria claims Jose Mourinho doesn't give a hoot about anyone and could stage a fight with anybody

The Argentine recalls moment the 58-year-old had a bust-up with Ronaldo for not running during a game

Mourinho won three trophies during his three-year reign at Real Madrid but never won the Champions League with them

Paris Saint Germain forward Angel Di Maria has revealed that his former boss Jose Mourinho once fought with Cristiano Ronaldo for not running during one of their gamses.

The Portuguese-born tactician was in charge of Los Blancos for three seasons where he guided them to one La Liga, a Spanish Super Cup and one Copa Del Rey titles.

He however parted ways with the La Liga giants in 2013 for his second spell with Premier League outfit Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo after Champions League round of 16 clash against CSKA Moscow in 2012. Photo credit should read PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP

The Argentine who was a flop at Manchester United insisted that he had no issues with the 58-year-old but that could not be said about every other player at the time.

What Angel Di Maria said about Mourinho

Di Maria was quoted by Tribuna.com speaking with Libero, saying:

"Jose Mourinho is insane. With me, he was always a good guy. He fought with anyone though, he didn't give a f***. One time he fought with Cristiano Ronaldo telling him he didn't run, that everyone ran for him."

The winger left Real Madrid one year after Mourinho but despite his setback at Old Trafford, the attacker has been able to revive his career at PSG and helped them to reach their first-ever Champions League final two seasons ago.

