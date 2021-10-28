Lionel Messi reunited with Ronaldinho when the Brazilian icon visited Parc des Princes as a guest of honour last week

The Argentine legend has not been that superb since he arrived PSG like he did when he was at Spanish club Barcelona

Messi was spotted with his former Barca teammate who was a guest of honour for PSG for their Champions League game vs RB Leipzig

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi was spotted with his former Barcelona teammate Ronaldinho as both legends reunited in Paris, SunSport reports.

Recall that the Brazilian sensation famously assisted Messi with his first professional goal for Catalan club Barcelona back in May 2005, helping his ‘little brother’ to grow.

They looked to have missed each other sch o muas they linked up after Ronaldinho visited Parc des Princes as a guest last week during a Champions League clash with RB Leipzig.

As Ronaldinho was presented to the crowd, he immediately hugged Messi as they also took time together behind the scenes.

Ronaldinho said via Marca:

"It makes me very happy to see him at the club where I started in Europe.

"It's something that I thought would never happen, I was sure that he would end his career with Barcelona.

"When I arrived in Barcelona, there was talk of a very good boy.

"After training together, I saw that it was true. In each game and each training session he was something different. He became a true friend to me."

Rafa Marquez ignores Messi, tips Lewandowski for Ballon d’Or

Meanwhile, ex-Barcelona defender Rafa Marquez has backed Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski to win this year's Ballon d'Or award.

The Mexican says the Polish star has been the most consistent player across competitions so far with the Bavarians favourites to lift the Champions League.

Surprisingly, Marquez shunned Lionel Messi who also inspired his national team to their first title in decades after winning the Copa America title in the summer.

The 42-year-old who shared the dressing room with Messi once again ignored the Argentine as he named legendary Pele as the greatest Player in football history.

Also, world number five Rafael Nadal has thrown his weight behind Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema to win this year's Ballon d'Or award.

The Spanish professional tennis player overlooked the duo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo who are also favourites to win the award before settling the Frenchman. Both Ronaldo have won the prestigious award 11 times - with Argentine winning one more than his arch rival.

The award which was skipped last year because of COVID-19 will be staged in Paris on November 29, 2021 and the 35-year-old wants Benzema to be rewarded for his outstanding year.

