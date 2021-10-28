Ander Herrera was threatened with a weapon and robbed by a prostitute in a red-light district in Paris recently

The 32-year-old had his wallet and mobile phone taken but recovered his items from the thief in an unspecified location

The former Manchester United star made a complaint to the police and investigations are currently ongoing

Ander Herrera became a victim in a red light zone close to the home ground of French club Paris Saint-Germain, Marca, Independent.

How it all happened

The former Man United midfielder was driving in the Bois neighbourhood of Bolougne spot close to Parc des Princes when the incident occurred.

Ander Herrera was attacked, robbed by commercial sex worker as phone, wallet stolen. Photo by Franck Fiffe

Source: Getty Images

The Spanish star had attractive items in his car such as his wallet and phones which caught the eyes of the assailant.

The French media claimed that Herrera had stopped at the red light spot as the prostitute attempted to get into the stopped vehicle, steal his wallet and mobile phone.

Sources said that the ex-Athletic Bilbao star claimed that the person who attacked him had something used as weapon.

And Herrera was forced to drive to an address for his phone and wallet to be recovered and returned, which he obeyed.

It is believed that the player's €200 was taken by the thief but no claims that Herrera was hurt in the process.

Herrera's impressive season so far

Herrera is currently enjoying the 2021-22 campaign with Paris Saint Germain scoring three goals in Ligue 1 and one in the Champions League.

The Spain international found the back of the net in PSG's opening Champions League fixture away at Club Brugge.

