Xavi could become the new Barcelona manager following the sacking of Dutchman Ronald Koeman after strings of poor results

The Catalan giants lost to Rayo Vallecano in a la Liga clash headlining how they performed in recent times

It was gathered that Xavi has agreed to return to the club as a manager as he was earlier contacted about the job

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez is on the verge of returning to the Camp Nou, but this time as a manager following the sacking of Ronald Koeman, SunSport reports.

Although there are no official statements from the club, several reports claim that Xavi has been contacted to take up the managerial role at Camp Nou.

Koeman was shown the door as Barcelona boss following poor strings of results this season after they suffered another embarrassing defeat to Rayo Vallecano in their week 11 La Liga fixture, losing 1-0.

Xavi linked with Barcelona coaching job. Photo: Karim Jaafar

Source: Getty Images

La Blaugrana lost their fourth game in six matches in all competitions and the club believe it is time to let Koeman off the hook.

The 58-year-old spent 14 months at the Camp Nou and could only win the Copa del Rey last season as well as finishing third in the league.

They are currently ninth in LaLiga following an awful start to the season, a run of form which brought an end to Koeman's 14-month stint as head coach.

Xavi who remains a cult hero with the Blaugrana is currently managing Qatari side Al-Sadd and has been impressive

Latest reports have it that Spaniard has already reached an agreement with his former side.

They are now working on the termination of his contract at Al-Sadd, something which would cost the Spanish club around £840,000.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has said via The Whistler:

"Barcelona board started contacts with Xavi weeks ago.

"Talks will continue today [Thursday] to check the situation with Al-Sadd and resolve issues. Announcement not imminent yet - process just started."

"Xavi wants Barça job."

