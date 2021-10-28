I want to wear Kotoko jersey even if it is one day - Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan has revealed his desire to play for Asante Kotoko

The legendary Ghana forward says even if it is for a day

Asamoah Gyan is back in Ghana but he is yet to announce his next move

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Former Ghana captain, Asamoh Gyan, has reiterated his desire to don the Kumasi Asante Kotoko jersey and play for the club before retiring from the sport.

Gyan, who played for Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League last season, is unattached ahead of the new campaign and this could be his opportunity to make the dream move.

In quotes on myjoyonline, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the country's record goal scorer told Otwinoko TV, he wants to wear the red jersey.

I want to wear Kotoko jersey even if it is one day - Asamoah Gyan reiterates desire to play for Kotoko. SOURCE: Twitter/ @CAFonline

Source: Twitter

“Anything is possible. Asante Kotoko is my childhood club and I support them. I want to wear the jersey of Kotoko, even if it’s for one day I will be okay. I would be glad but I’ve to look at the body and my health first,” he told Otwinoko TV, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Asamoah Gyan has never hidden his love for the club he supported as a child while developing his skill at Liberty Professionals.

Before the start of last season, he was reported to be close to joining the Porcupine Warriors, but the deal fell through at the elevnth hour.

He had to join Legon Cities, who showed interest after handing him a year deal.

With the new season set to begin on Friday, October 29, 2021, the 35-year-old is yet to find a club.

Gyan is Ghana's all time leading scorer in international football, having scored 51 goals in 109 games.

Asamoah Gyan wants Ghana to win AFCON

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana's all time leading scorer, Asamoah Gyan, has reiterated the Black Stars' burning desire to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.

The Ghana legend was a special guest at the AFCON draw held in Yaoundé, Cameroon, on Tuesday night.

After the draw, the 35-year-old told CAF's media as sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Black Stars has only one objective and that is to win AFCON 2021.

Source: Yen