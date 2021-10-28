Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was seen on duty with his Man United players as they train for their crucial Premier League match against Tottenham

The 48-year-old has been reportedly told to win the Spurs game or get kicked out as manager of the Red Devils

Manchester United are currently ninth on the league table with 14 points from nine matches, following their poort srting of results

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was caught on camera preparing his team for the all-important fixture against Tottenham that could determine his future at Man United, The Sun, Miror.

The story so far

The Norwegian managerial has come under intense criticisms for his team's loss to Liverpool at Old Trafford in the past weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spotted in Man United's 2nd training session ahead of game against Tottenham. Photo by Mathew Peters

There have been reports that the 48-year-old has been given one more chance to stay at the club if only he goes past Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

It is understood that the Red Devils hierarchy do not want Solskjaer sacked as manager after serving the club as a player where he won many trophies under Alex Ferguson.

Solskjaer's training routine

The former Cardiff City boss was spotted in training his team as he instructed his players to follow his tactics ahead of the game.

Solskjaer has also come under pressure from his players regarding his tactics, questioning his ability to move the team to the next level.

United's season under Solskjaer

Man United have dropped from the Premier League contenders this season as they are now eight points behind league leaders Chelsea.

The former English champions have also not been too convincing in the Champions League as they lost Young Boys and struggled to beat Villarreal and Atalanta.

However, supporters have been more concerened about the poor strings of result as United have managed to win one game from five appearances in the league.

Ronaldo turns to peacemaker in Man United's dressing room

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keeping sanity in Man United's dressing room after their scandalous 5-0 loss to Liverpool at Old Trafford, The Sun.

Reports from Manchester Evening News claim Ronaldo has urged his teammates to focus on the match ahead at north London against Tottenham.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been given another chance to prove himself against Spurs or be kicked out as manager of the club.

The Norwegian boss and Red Devils players clashed in a meeting after the defeat to Reds as members of the squad aired their views.

