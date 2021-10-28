Jose Mourinho who was suspended during Roma vs Napoli clash was spotted in the stands when his side took on Cagliari

The Special One was shown two yellow cards in an intense clash with Napoli, before his counterpart was shown a straight red

The Roma boss was spotted eating his takeaway meal outside the stadium, but his side came from behind to win 2-1

AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho had no choice but to see their midweek Serie A game against Cagliari as a spectator after he was suspended during their 0-0 draw with Napoli over the weekend, Mirror reports.

The manager and his Napoli counterpart Luciano Spalletti were sent off in their intense clash as both managers were unhappy with center referee David Massa during the clash at the Stadio Olimpico.

The former Real Madrid and Manager was shown two yellow cards, while Spalletti was handed straight red after he sarcastically applauded a second-half Massa decision.

Jose Mourinho being shown a red card vs Napoli. Photo: Joaquin Corchero

Source: Getty Images

After the game, Mourinho expressed disappointment with the match official as the Special One stated that he was disappointed.

Mourinho said after the game via Tribal Football:

“I wasn’t happy about the referee’s decision, but I didn’t say a word. Nobody is going home happy, both coaches were sent off, but I think the referee was balanced.”

It is a challenging period for Mourinho as he saw his side lose the epic Rome derby to Lazio late September before they were humiliated Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League, losing 6-1.

He was, however, in the stands at the Sardegna Arena and watched his team earn a valuable three points with a stirring comeback earning them a 2-1 victory.

Mourinho was spotted furiously celebrating Pelledrini’s goal, shouting angrily rather than showing any real joy.

He did show some happiness after the final whistle, however, getting in some much-needed food following the dramatic game.

After the win, he posted a picture of him eating a takeaway on some steps, with the caption:

“Game over… 3 points… Nice food (can’t go to dressing room).”

