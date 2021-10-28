Ghanaian footballers Khalid Basit and Edmund Addo scored for Sheriff Tiraspol in the Modovan Cup

Basit scored twice with Addo getting one of the goals in the 6-0 thrashing of Saxan

The pair have been core to Sheriff Tiraspol's success in the on-going campaign

Ghanaian duo, Abdul Khalid Basit and Edmund Addo, were both on target as Sheriff Tiraspol dismantled Saxan in the Moldovan Cup on Wednesday night.

Khalid Basit, a striker netted twice with Edmund Addo bagging a goal as the Moldovan giants thumped Saxan 6-0 to advance to the last eight of the competition.

In photos posted on Facebook, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian pair are seen celebrating the victory.

Ghanaian duo Khalid Basit and Edmund Addo on target as Sheriff reach quarter finals of Moldovan Cup. SOURCE: Facebook/ FC Sheriff

Source: Twitter

In a game flooded with goals, the Champions League side broke the deadlock after 12 minutes when Frank Castenada fired home.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Ten minutes later Nadrey Dago doubled the lead before Khalid Basit made it three in the 26th minute. Compatriot Edmund Addo added the fourth right at the stroke of half time - his first for the club.

After the break, Khalid Basit scored his second of the day before Maxim Cojocaru completed the mauling in the 60th minute.

Sherif Tiraspol are having a good season both in Moldova and the UEFA Champions League.

They currently lie third in the Moldovan league, but have played three games less than leaders Petrocub.

In the UEFA Champions League, they are top of a group that has Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

Edmund Addo has been in scintillating form since joining the Yellow and Blacks in the summer transfer window. He recently met Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac after the champions league game against Inter in Italy.

Khalid Basit joined the team this summer after leaving Tunisian giants Esperance at the end of last season.

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac meets new sensation Edmund Addo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac, traveled to Italy to watch in-form midfielder Edmund Addo in the UEFA Champions League game between Sheriff Tiraspol and Inter Milan.

The midfielder has hogged the headlines for his performance in the UEFA Champions League with the Moldovan club.

In a photo posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Milovan Rajevac met the midfielder as he prepares to announce his team for next month's World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

Source: Yen