Lionel Messi had reportedly wanted Xavi Hernandez to become manager at the Camp Nou before he left Barcelona

The Dutch gaffer was sacked as manager of Barcelona after their five loss in all competitions this season

It is understood Xavi who currently manages Saudi Arabian outfit Al Sadd has been linked as Koeman's replacement

Lionel Messi had wished his former Barcelona teammate Xavi Hernandez replaced Ronald Koeman before he left the club for Paris Saint-Germain, The Sun.

Messi's wishes before leaving Barcelona

The six-time Ballon d'Or unfortunately left the Camp Nou to join the French giants, ending his 17-year spell at the club.

Lionel Messi wished Xavi Hernandez replaced Ronald Koeman not knowing he would leave Barcelona. Photo by JAVIER SORIANO

It is understood that the Argentine who was not in agreement with Koeman during his spell with La Blaugrana, wanted the opportunity handed to Xavi.

Koeman was relieved of his duties as Barcelona boss shortly after their embarrassing 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano.

The Dutchman ended his 14-month spell at the club winning the Copa del Rey title last season and finishing third in La Liga.

According to reports going the rounds, Xavi who currently coaches Saudi Arabian side Al Sadd has ben contacted to occupy the vacant managerial position at the Camp Nou.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has said:

"Barcelona board started contacts with Xavi weeks ago.

"Talks will continue today [Thursday] to check the situation with Al-Sadd and resolve issues.

"Announcement not imminent yet - process just started. Xavi wants Barça job."

Barcelona's disastrous season so far

Barcelona currently sit ninth in the La Liga table and have also lost two of their three Champions League games so far this season.

Barca are ninth on the log with four wins from ten matches, suffering three defeat and earning three draws.

The Catalan giants have also lost two games out of their three Champions League matches this season to Bayern Munich and Benfica.

All attention now have been turned to the club legend Xavi who won eight league titles, four Champions League trophies as well as three Copa del Reys while he was teammate with Messi.

Xavi agrees to become Barcelona manager

