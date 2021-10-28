Neymar has stated that he ready to re-write history with Lionel Messi by winning the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain

The Brazilian international added that he is looking forward to winning the competition with his bestfriend just like they did with Barcelona

Messi joined OSG in the summer from the Camp Nou and has scored three goals in this season's Champions League

Neymar and Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian has revealed that his focus is to win the Champions League with Lionel Messi.

The duo were a formidable force with Barcelona and lifted the trophy in 2015 and Neymar wants a repeat of that feat with the Ligue 1 side.

The 29-year-old was unlucky in the 2020 edition of the competition where PSG narrowly lost to eventual winners Bayern Munich.

Neymar he is excited to play along with Messi again and hopes to win the Champions League with PSG. Photo by Anthony Bibard/FEP/Icon Sport

Source: UGC

What Neymar said about Messi

However, the former Santos star has put all of the past behind and is looking to make it happen following the arrival of Messi to Parc des Princes.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Neymar told Euro Sport:

"I am very happy and satisfied for having Messi at PSG. Not only is he a football idol, he's a top player and a genius. He is also my friend.

"And when you have fried by your side, your daily life is lighter and quieter.

"We hope to make history together like we did at Barcelona."

Messi's season in the Champions League and Ligue 1 with PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have gone seven points clear on the Ligue 1 table with Neymar and Messi playing a key role for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Messi is yet to score his first goal for the Parisians in the French league but has netted three in the Champions League. One against Man City and a brace in the win over RB Leipzig.

Herrera attacked and robbed in Paris

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ander Herrera became a victim in a red light zone close to the home ground of French club Paris Saint-Germain, Marca, Independent.

The former Man United midfielder was driving in the Bois neighbourhood of Bolougne spot close to Parc des Princes when the incident occurred.

The Spanish star had attractive items in his car such as his wallet and phones which caught the eyes of the assailant.

Icardi and Wanda Nara's split

YEN.com.gh also reported that Wanda Nara has separated from husband Mauro Icardi who plays for Paris Saint-Germain and the Argentina national football team, SPORTbible reports.

The TV presenter accused her spouse of cheating as reports say they had been in a relationship since 2014.

It was gathered that the 34-year-old model was earlier married to Sampdoria star Maxi Lopez while she was having an affair with Icardi.

Source: Yen Newspaper