Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has disclosed that he prefers other Real Madrid players to Eden Hazard who has been plagued with injuries since his move to the Spanish club, ESPN reports.

Ancelotti stated that although the Belgian is fit at the moment, the forward is not in his plans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Hazard has struggled with fitness since he dumped Chelsea to join Real Madrid in 2019 as he has suffered injures upon injuries.

Carlo Ancelotti says he prefers other players to Eden Hazard. Photo: Jose Jordan

The 30-year-old has only managed 25 La Liga starts since joining the European giants two years ago and he was even left on the bench for last weekend’s El Clasico clash with rivals Real Madrid.

With Hazard’s latest snub, he was afforded just 21 minutes against Osasuna on Wednesday night as the capital club failed to break down an in-form Los Rojillos.

The tie ended 0-0, but victory in the encounter would have helped Los Blaocos cement their position on the top of the La Liga standings.

Ancelotti said via Squawka:

“He can play 4-3-3 on the left or 4-4-2 above or behind the striker. He is ready to play, but the problem is that there is a coach who prefers another player.

“He does not have a star status at Madrid because he has had many injuries and little by little he will have his best version. I am sure that this season we will see his best version and that he will play more than he is doing now.

“Hazard has it. Everything: quality, motivation. He has to endure, what happens is that sometimes the coach prefers other players.”

