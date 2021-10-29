Jose Mourinho is enduring a tough period in Italy and now he is desperate to fortify his Roma squad with two players

Reports claim the Portuguese tactician is already making efforts to land Diogo Dalot and Victor Lindelof from Manchester United

Mourinho will look to bring in Dalot on loan and then try to get a transfer move for Victor Lindelof during the January transfer window

AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho is preparing to fortify his squad following their 6-1 humiliation by Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League, SPORTbible reports.

Reports have it that the Special One is interested in two out-of-favour Manchester United players as soon as the January Transfer Window opens.

Mourinho is currently having tough times in Italy, and now he is desperate in bolstering his squad to boost their prospects of winning a title.

Jose Mourinho want Man Utd stars Dalot and Lindelof. Photo: Matteo Ciambelli

Source: Getty Images

After the loss to Bodo/Glimt, he is believed to be worried about the team’s defence and will now make efforts in signing United right-back Diogo Dalot.

It is believed that the Portuguese manager will target the 22-year-old on a loan deal, while he will aim to land Lindelof as well as the defender continues to struggle to break into the United starting line up.

Mourinho claimed Lindelof "could be bullied" aerially, although the centre-back did not take the comments personally. Lindelof told Sky Sports:

"For me it has never been a problem, I'm a very easy guy.

"There is always going to be someone talking or someone else. When you play for this club there is always going to be people criticising you and the way you play."

Mourinho eats takeaway meal outside stadium

Meanwhile, Mourinho had no choice but to see their midweek Serie A game against Cagliari as a spectator after he was suspended during their 0-0 draw with Napoli over the weekend.

The manager and his Napoli counterpart Luciano Spalletti were sent off in their intense clash as both managers were unhappy with center referee David Massa during the clash at the Stadio Olimpico.

Mourinho was spotted furiously celebrating Pelledrini’s goal, shouting angrily rather than showing any real joy.

He did show some happiness after the final whistle however, getting in some much needed food following the dramatic game.

