Mohammed Salisu has opened up on his journey from Ghana to Southampton

The Ghana defender started his career playing on sand pitches without boots

The Southampton center back has become one of the best in the Premier League after nine matches this season

Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu, has spoken about how his journey started from playing on sand pitches without boots to reaching the Premier League.

The 22-year-old is enjoying a break through campaign in the English Premier League, having become an integral member of the Southampton backline.

In a video feature by Southampton, the former Real Valladolid player opened up on his fast rising career from the streets of Nsawam to Spain and now England.

"When I was a child, I always dreamt of becoming a footballer," he started in the interview with Southamptonfc.com.

"I remember I used to play on the sand pitches without shoes. When my parents told me to go to school, I always went to play football and I remember one day my mum took my shoes and spoilt because I did not go to school," added the talented defender.

Salisu started his career in Nsawam with Africa Talent Academy, where he was spotted by an agent, who took him to Spain.

Before then he had been playing in the streets of Kumasi and sometimes in Accra.

When he landed in Spain, he joined Real Valladolid, who were then in the La Liga, but had to start with the U-19 side.

After a season at the youth team, he start showing signs of brilliance and maturity, earning him promotion to the senior team.

With the senior team, the defender had to bid his time but it did not take too long for him to break into the starting team.

Following an outstanding season in the La Liga, several top clubs from England, including Manchester United came calling, but Southampton gave him hopes of playing.

This season, he has been solid for the Saints, endearing himself to fans of the club.

