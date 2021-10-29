Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that he will be a father of six children when he welcomes he twin babies from Georgina Rodriguez

The Manchester United superstar and the entire team have come under pressure after the loss to Liverpool at Old Trafford

The Red Devils will return to action at the weekend to take on Tottenham in a must-win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he is lover Georgina Rodriguez is pregnant for the second time and they expecting a set of twins, Mirror.

Ronaldo's beautiful news

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner made the announcement on his Instagram handle as he posted a photo of himself with his supermodel partner Georgina in bed.

Cristiano Ronaldo announces he is expecting another set of twins from partner Georgina Rodriguez. Photo by Man United

The Manchester United striker captioned it:

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins.

"Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you."

CR7's mother Dolores Aveiro immediately wrote under her son's post:

“Let my grandchildren be born healthy. That’s what matters the most."

CR7's family at large

Ronaldo has four children already, one daughter from Georgina whose name is Alana (3) and a twin boy and girl Eva and Matteo (4) as well as 11-year-old Cristiano Jnr.

And the arrival of the twins will make the Portuguese superstar become a father of six children.

The 36-year-old will be on parade when the Red Devils travel to north London to take on Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keeping sanity in Man United's dressing room after their scandalous 5-0 loss to Liverpool at Old Trafford, The Sun.

Reports from Manchester Evening News claim Ronaldo has urged his teammates to focus on the match ahead at north London against Tottenham.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been given another chance to prove himself against Spurs or be kicked out as manager of the club.

Fans accuse Ronaldo of disrespecting Solskjaer during Liverpool game

We also reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused of making offensive gestures at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after he scored the third goal, The Sun, Mirror.

United were 4-0 down at half-time in their blockbuster encounter with the biggest Premier League rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.

According to Mirror, Ronaldo was pointing in all directions in an unusual manner and some United faithful believe it was a dig at Solskjaer.

