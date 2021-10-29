Ole Solskjaer has been urged by former Liverpool star Steve Nicol to stop Alex Ferguson from visiting Carrington

Sir Alex Ferguson was on Tuesday at Manchester United training ground days after their defeat against Liverpool

Steve Nicol stated clearly that Ole Solskjaer should not have allowed Sir Alex Ferguson to visit him at training

Steve Nicol who is a former Liverpool player has explained that current manager of Manchester United Ole Solskjaer should not be happy with the recent visit of ex-coach Sir Alex Ferguson to Carrington.

This statement from the Scottish retired footballer comes after Sir Alex Ferguson visited Carrington on Tuesday, October 26, days after Manchester United's embarrassing defeat against Liverpool.

Fans of the Old Trafford landlords were angry and disappointed with how Manchester United were defeated by Liverpool in the Premier League game 5-0 putting Ole Solskjaer under pressure.

And since that loss against Liverpool in which Paul Pogba even got red card, some big managers have been linked with a move to replace Solskjaer at Manchester United.

Why was Sir Alex Ferguson at Carrington?

During his active playing time, Ole Solskjaer played under Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United and the Scot has been expressing his support for the Norwegian since he was named coach.

But according to the report on UK Sun and Tribal, Steve Nicol explained that Ole Solskjaer should be disgusted seeing Sir Alex Ferguson around days after Liverpool defeat.

Steve Nicol's reaction

“If I’m Ole, I’d be disgusted with it. I absolutely hate the fact that Ferguson is at Carrington. That’s horrible, it looks really bad on the manager.

“That’s almost like the teacher coming to remind a pupil what to do. It’s bad timing. If Fergie wants to go to Carrington, why not go after they’ve won three or four on the trot.

"You don’t turn up when all this is going on, it makes it worse for Ole. It diminishes Ole’s role.”

Solskjaer Returns to Training with Man United Stars amid Speculation of sack

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his Man United wards returned to training at Carrington after their humiliating defeat to their rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are now gearing up for another challenge against Tottenham in north London in the coming weekend.

There are concerns for the team's performance after managing to record one win in their last five Premier League outings.

The likes of Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw, Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard were among the first set of players to arrive training.

It is understood that Solskjaer's future has been discussed by the board with the likes of Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane linked with the club.

However, reports claim the Norwegian boss will be given until the outcome of Spurs result at the weekend before any action is taken.

