English club Sheffield United has celebrated Ghanaian-born Arthur Wharton's birthday

Wharton is widely considered the first black player to play in England

Arthur Wharton was been in Ghana on October 28, 1865

English club, Sheffield United took to social media to celebrate Ghanaian born Arthur Wharton on the occasion of his 155th birthday.

The player, who was born in Jamestown- Gold Coast, is widely considered the first black professional footballer.

In a post on Twitter, Sheffield United paid tribute to the man who played multiple sports and excelled in all, from football to cricket.

Arthur Wharton: Sheffield United celebrate Ghanaian-born who became first player to play in England. SOURCE: Twitter/ @SheffieldUnited @England

"On this day in 1865, Arthur Wharton was born in Ghana. Arthur played for Sheffield United in the late 1800s and is widely considered to be the first black professional footballer in the world," wrote Southampton.

Arthur Kwame Wharton was born in Ghana in 1865 and in1883, he moved to Darlington, England where he began his amazing sporting career, .

He became the first black professional footballer, the first official fastest man, a professional cricketer and a rugby player.

Arthur was Ghanaian from his mother side, Mrs Annie Florence Egyriba who was a member of Fante royalty.

His dad, Henry Wharton was a Grenadian-Scottish, minister and missionary who came to Ghana in the 1800's.

He was the first official fastest man when he ran a record time of 10 seconds dead in the 100 meters on the 3rd July 1886 at Stamford Bridge, London. His record stood for over 30 years.

Arthur also later became a cycling champion, professional cricketer and a rugby player.

The ex-footballer tackled several issues in his lifetime that are still very relevant today.

In 1930, Arthur died penniless in the Springwell Sanatorium in Balby and was buried in an unmarked grave in Edlington Cemetery.

