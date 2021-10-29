Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks have unveiled their new jerseys for the upcoming season

The Elmina-based club outdoored their home and away jerseys

Fans of the club have reacted to the release of the jersey with many unhappy

Ghana Premier League side, Elmina Sharks have unveiled their new jerseys for the 2021/22 season but the release has been met by negative reaction from fans.

The 'Nduom Boys' outdoored both home and away uniforms, with the home attire dominated in green colours and the away jersey in a white and green stripe.

However, fans were concerned with the club's branding with most of them reacting to a tweet by the club showing the jerseys for the season.

Government school jerseys - Fans react as Elmina Sharks unveil new uniform for 2021/22 season. @ElminaSharks

"Together. The atmosphere you all created yesterday..wow. Presenting... the Fearsome Sharks 2021/22. The fans, the drama, the passion," wrote the club on Twitter as the jerseys were outdoored.

"These ones are better," reacted by a twitter handler with the name Kotoko news, comparing the jersey with Kotoko's training kits.

"What a jersey. Aban school ways," added Nana Kofi Adjei.

"You have no player to model in your jersey? You can do better," wrote Kweku Oduro.

"At least let someone wear it er," wrote Mr Hope Dey.

Toufic Toure adds: "Players modelling in the jerseys would have been a good marketing picture. Hope we learn."

"What’s the difference, are you lacking designers or what?," adds Ekow Sam.

"This one be unveiling or weythin argh," says Kofi Sika.

Elmina Sharks, who narrowly escaped relegation last season, begin their 2021/22 season with a trip to newly promoted side Accra Lions.

The Ghana Premier League begins on Friday, October 29, 2021.

