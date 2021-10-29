Cristiano Ronaldo is believed to have subdued countryman Bruno Fernandes after his return to Old Trafford in August

The 27-year-old seems to have gone quiet having scored just once since Ronaldo made his second debut against Newcastle United

Paul Parker feels Fernandes has been manipulated at the club after going from top scorer to struggling for goals in games

Ex-England defender Paul Parker believes Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United may be doing more harm than good.

The 36-year-old re-joined the Red Devils on a two-year deal after forcing a move away from Juventus in August.

And he announced his second coming for United with a double against Newcastle United at Old Trafford in September.

The display earned him the Premier League player of the month award having scored three goals in three league games in the month under review.

But the return of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner seems to have subdued his countryman Bruno Fernandes who was a shining light for the Red Devils before now according to Parker.

SunSport quoting Betfred report that the 27-year-old has only found the back of the net just once since Ronaldo re-joined Man United and the retired defender claims Bruno may have been manipulated.

What Paul Parker said about Ronaldo

"The main player for me is Fernandes. I think he’s been manipulated by Ronaldo’s return and I think that’s affected him. He’s allowed himself to be mentally bullied out of doing all the good things he was doing before.

"He shirked responsibility in the Leicester game when he would have took it on himself normally but he decided to take the pass to Ronaldo.

“He’s not grabbing hold of games as he did before. He’s not making opportunities anymore and you have to look at him and think to yourself ‘why is that?’.

"And there’s only one reason - it’s because he feels he’s got to deliver to Ronaldo and I think there’s a few other players like that as well.

"But he sticks out because he’s been instrumental in all that United have achieved up until this season."

The ex-Sporting Lisbon man has found the back of the net four times in 13 appearances so far this term and three of them came in the opening day 5-1 win over Leeds - prior to Ronaldo's arrival.

