Manchester United players seem to be backing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite their 5-0 loss in the hands of Liverpool

The Red Devils were humiliated at home by Jurgen Klopp’s men on Sunday, a match that Old Trafford fans will never forget

Latest reports have it that while many continue to criticise Ole, some players sent texts to the manager and Ed Woodward

It appears some members of the Manchester United squad are backing manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following criticisms against the manager after their 5-0 loss to Liverpool, Mirror reports.

Jurgen Klopp’s men ran riot at the Theatre of Dreams, walloping the hosts right in front of their fans, on a night fans of United will never forget.

There are heavy criticisms against the Solskjaer, but reports say the tactician is backed by a couple of players.

While there a number of managers who are potential successors including Brendan Solskjaer, Antonio Conte as well as Zidane, some players are behind Ole.

ESPN are reporting via Daily Star that some players went as far as sending text messages in support of their manager and to the club executive-chairman Ed Woodward after their loss to Liverpool.

The report claims some also sought clarity from Woodward over the managerial situation, while there is also said to have been an acknowledgement from playing staff that their own poor form has played a part in the current predicament.

Solskjaer still in charge

Meanwhile, Solskjaer was caught on camera preparing his team for the all-important fixture against Tottenham that could determine his future at Man United.

The story so far The Norwegian managerial has come under intense criticisms for his team's loss to Liverpool at Old Trafford in the past weekend.

There have been reports that the 48-year-old has been given one more chance to stay at the club if only he goes past Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

It is understood that the Red Devils hierarchy do not want Solskjaer sacked as manager after serving the club as a player where he won many trophies under Alex Ferguson.

Wayne Rooney blasts Man Utd players

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney has lambasted the Red Devils for their shocking 5-0 loss to Liverpool in a Premier league clash over the weekend.

Rooney has now joined ex-teammates Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand in assessing the club performance as they all admitted it was unacceptable.

It was their worst result against their bitter rivals since 1925 and when asked about his opinion about the game, Rooney expressed disappointment.

