Former Ghana defender John Painstil has placed Drogba ahead of Salah as his greatest African player in the EPL

According to the former Leicester City defender the Ivorian attacker had more to his game than Salah

John Painstil played for Fulham and West Ham in the English Premier before spending time with Leicester in the championship

Former Black Stars right-back, John Painstil, has picked Chelsea legend Dedier Drigba ahead of Liverpool's red-hot star Mohammed Salah in terms of the greatest African in the English Premier League.

Mohammed Salah broke Drogba's all time Africa leading scorer in the Premier League after netting a hat-trick against Manchester United last weekend, to take his tally to 107 goals.

In an interview with Goal, John Painstil disclosed the distinctive features between the two strikers and why he believes Drogba is the greatest.

John Painstil rates Drogba ahead of Salah as the greatest African to play in the EPL. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Chelsea @LFC @FulhamFC

Source: Twitter

“When you talk about Premier League history, it’s a big thing. You just mentioned Drogba leading in goals and now Salah has taken over,” he told Goal.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“Drogba took about eight years to set his record and Salah has taken about four years, so we can say currently Salah is the African hitting it so hard, but also we have to look at the efforts on how they did it.”

Drogba spent eight years in his first spell at Chelsea, where he netted 100 Premier League goals and netted four times in his second spell.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Salah started life in the English Premier League at Chelsea where he had a torrid two years before moving to Roma. He scored only two Premier League goals at the London Club.

“I’d say there’s a difference between the two players. Drogba was a powerhouse. Although he spent about eight years and Salah has spent about half of that, I will still give the accolade to Drogba," Painstil continued.

“But Salah is not that far from overtaking Drogba looking at the way he’s going. In terms of quality, power and team ethic, I can say most of Salah’s goals are individual goals.”

John Painstil advises new Ghana coach to continue predecessors work

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former Ghana defender, John Painstil has advised new Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac to continue from where C.K AKonnor left off.

The ex-West Ham United player feels the sacking of Akonnor is harsh as he was building a good team despite the difficulties he was confronted with, including the reluctance in releasing players due to COVID-19.

In an interview with the BBC, the 40-year-old explained Charles Kwablan Akonnor did not do bad as coach of the Black Stars.

Source: Yen