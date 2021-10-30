Al Sadd insist Xavi is focused on the club amid reports that the Spaniard is set to take over as Barcelona manager

Barcelona dismissed Ronald Koeman on Wednesday after their latest defeat to Rayo Vallecano

Xavi, who has won seven major trophies with Al Sadd, signed a contract extension with the club in June

Qatari side Al Sadd has broken the silence amid rumours that their current boss Xavi is on the verge of becoming the next Barcelona boss.

Xavi has enjoyed immense success since taking over at Al Sadd in 2019. Photo: Getty.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta on Friday, October 29 admitted he was in contact with Xavi following the sacking of Ronald Koeman on Wednesday.

Despite being contacted, Xavi remains Al Sadd boss and the club took to social media with a statement saying:

"Xavi has a two-year contract and is fully focused on the team's upcoming matches."

On the possibility of signing Xavi, 41 as Barcelona’s new boss, Laporta said as per BBC:

:"I have always said one day [Xavi] will be Barca's head coach but I don't know when.

"We have great references about Xavi at Al Sadd. All our reports about Xavi are positive. We can talk a lot about Xavi, but I cannot give you more details. He is in all the papers, but we also have other options."

With the season well underway, Xavi’s Al Sadd are the league leaders with seven wins from their opening seven matches, a 100% start to the campaign.

The Spaniard still has a two-year deal with the Qatari club and Barcelona would have to pay the club a hefty sum if they are to compel them to terminate Xavi’s contract.

In January 2020, Xavi had the chance to take over as Barcelona boss when Ernesto Valverde was dismissed but he turned it down.

Since moving to Doha in 2019, Xavi has enjoyed immense success, winning seven major trophies with the club.

Barcelona B coach takes over on interim basis

Meanwhile, Barcelona, who are ninth in La Liga with 15 points from 10 games, have appointed Sergi Barjuan to steady the ship as they look for a permanent replacement for Koeman.

Barjuan’s first assignment will be a tricky fixture against Alaves at the Nou Camp on Saturday.

