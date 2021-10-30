Leicester City vs Arsenal ended in an impressive 2-0 win for the Gunner at the King Power Stadium

Brazilian defender Gabriel and Emile-Smith Rowie got their names on the scoresheet to earn a crucial which takes them to fifth

Mikel Arteta's side have remained unbeaten in seven Premier League matches since their 5-0loss to Man City at the Etihad in August

Arsenal continued their revival in the Premier League following their hard-earned 2-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The Gunners scored two first-half goals through Gabriel and Emile Smith-Rowie to fifth on the league standings after losing their first three games of the season.

Summary of the game

It took just five minutes for Gabriel to score a header from a Bukayo Saka’s corner-kick to put Mikel Arteta’s side in the lead.

The lead was doubled by England youngster Emile-Rowie who fired home the second to make it 2-0 for the London side in the 18th minute.

From that point of the game, the Foxes controlled the match as Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale produced a man-of-the-match performance to keep a clean sheet.

The England international made two key saves in the first half fromKelechi Iheanacho's strike and another from James Maddison's set-piece.

The 23-year-old was on hand to stop Ademola Lookman's shot at the near post and threw his body at Harvey Barnes in a one-on-one situation.

The Gunners held on to record five wins and two draws since their crushing 5-0 defeat to Man City at the end of August.

