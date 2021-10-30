Dreams FC's arrival for matchday 1 of the Ghana Premier League has got fans talking

The Dawu-based club arrived at the Accra Sports stadium in their blue suits

Dreams FC play Kumasi Asante Kotoko in their first game of the season

Dreams FC were at it again and it has come as early as the first day of the Ghana Premier League after storming the Accra Sports Stadium in all blue suit and white shirts.

Their immaculate dressing has got many talking on social media, with some describing the Dawu-based club as the best branded team in Ghana.

In photos spotted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, players of Dreams FC descended from their bus neatly dressed.

Branding on point - Dreams FC's arrival for GPL clash against Kotoko gets fans talking. SOURCE: Twitter/ @DreamsFootballC

The Still believe lads begin their campaign with a game against Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kotoko themselves were spot on in their errea uniforms but the talk on social media has been Dreams' dressing.

"Branding papapaa," wrote Uncle Jay.

"Beautiful," added Courage.

"Eiii," exclaimed Kwame AA.

"Classic outfit," wrote Sir Obed on Facebook.

"Dreams FC dripping in Blue," wrote Yakubu Ibrahim.

