Teenagers Issahaku and Oppong starred for Dreams and Kotoko in their league opener

Dreams FC lost the game at the Accra Sports Stadium 3-1 to Asante Kotoko

Issahaku scored for Dreams as Oppong stole the show for Asante Kotoko

Teenagers Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Isaac Oppong stole the show in the game between Dreams FC and Asante Kotoko on the opening day of the Ghana Premier League.

Fatawu Issahaku scored a masterpiece to break the deadlock for Dreams FC but his efforts was quelled by an impressive cameo by Isaac Oppong, who scored and provided an assist for Asante Kotoko.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the pair are seen celebrating their goals.

Teenagers Fatawu Issahaku and Isaac Oppong shine in GPL opener between Dreams and Kotoko. SOURCE: Twitter/ @DreamsFootballC @AsanteKotoko_SC

After a pulsating first half, where both sides failed to create enough chances, it was the hosts who break the deadlock after the break.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations Most Valuable Player, showed class after dancing his way through a sea of defenders before scoring the opener in the 63 minute.

Dreams looked to be heading home with all three points but Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum brought on Isaac Oppong with 15 minutes remaining.

The 18-year-old created the equalizer after finding Mudasiru Salifu in the 86th minute, and the midfielder made no mistake.

A minute later, Isaac Oppong gave Kotoko the lead before Richmond Lamptey completed the victory for the Porcupine Warriors.

The teenagers got social media talking with many heaping praises on the youngsters.

"Fatawu is a gem," wrote Ransford.

"These teenagers will run this league. Today was for Fatawu Issahaku and Isaac Oppong. 17 and 18 respectively see-sawing the game. Fantastic," wrote Saddick Adams

"Yep. Issahaku Fatawu has arrived on the GPL scene," adds Godfred Akoto.

"Isaac Oppong in 15 minutes: 1 goal, 2 assists, Assisted the Samuel Boateng’s ruled out goal. Sunyani ‘Neymar’ has arrived in the GPL," wrote Owuraku Ampofo.

